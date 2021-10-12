The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €151.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €151.00 ($177.65) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €130.69 ($153.76).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €113.82 ($133.91) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.31. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

