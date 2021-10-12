Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Evercore

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by Evercore from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.98.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$49.62 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$20.31 and a 1 year high of C$49.80. The stock has a market cap of C$58.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total transaction of C$208,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,074,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,358,721.50. Insiders have sold 158,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,882 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.