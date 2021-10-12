Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCFLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of SCFLF opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

