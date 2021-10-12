NEXT’s (NXGPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. NEXT has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $108.04.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

