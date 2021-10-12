Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.