Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at B. Riley

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $55.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,939 shares of company stock worth $2,087,178 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,254,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,628,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

