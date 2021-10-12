Artilium (LON:ARTA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $231.66

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.66 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.30). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30), with a volume of 68,300 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.66.

About Artilium (LON:ARTA)

Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.

