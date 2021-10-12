TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.39

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $9.00. TSR shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 16,504 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.