544021 (ALK.L) (LON:ALK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

544021 (ALK.L) (LON:ALK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42). 544021 (ALK.L) shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42), with a volume of 4,204 shares changing hands.

About 544021 (ALK.L) (LON:ALK)

Alkane Energy plc is an independent power producer. The Company provides both base load generation from coal mine methane (CMM) and a network of peak pricing power response assets using bought in natural gas. It operates in two segments: the extraction and utilization of gas for power generation and for direct sale, and the design, build and operation of projects for external customers.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for 544021 (ALK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 544021 (ALK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.