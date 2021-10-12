Augean (LON:AUG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $329.37

Augean plc (LON:AUG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.37 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.85). Augean shares last traded at GBX 369.65 ($4.83), with a volume of 13,637 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 329.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.86. The company has a market cap of £388.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Augean (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

