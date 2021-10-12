Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $366.75

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.75 ($4.79) and traded as high as GBX 375.50 ($4.91). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 213,334 shares changing hands.

STCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stock Spirits Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 377 ($4.93) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £750 million and a P/E ratio of 26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.03.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

