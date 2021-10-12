JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after buying an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $2,209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 375.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $604,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.