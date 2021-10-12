Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Raymond James

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Byrna Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $418.02 million, a P/E ratio of -403.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. Research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Wager purchased 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $75,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David North purchased 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $385,014. Company insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.