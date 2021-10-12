Stifel Nicolaus Increases SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $25.00

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.36.

SEMrush stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $468,797.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,140 shares of company stock worth $7,400,232.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

