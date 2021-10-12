B. Riley Boosts The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $28.00

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.92.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Marcus will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in The Marcus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Marcus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Marcus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in The Marcus by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

