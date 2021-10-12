Barclays Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $92.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

