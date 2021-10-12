Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $131.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.30.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $127.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.91. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,802,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

