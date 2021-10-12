Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.71.

NYSE HCC opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 566,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

