Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC lowered Tilray from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of TLRY opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tilray has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Tilray by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Tilray by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tilray by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

