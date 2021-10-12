Head-To-Head Comparison: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) & Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avantor and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 0 14 0 3.00 Talis Biomedical 1 3 0 0 1.75

Avantor currently has a consensus target price of $43.47, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.27%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Avantor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avantor and Talis Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.39 billion 3.70 $116.60 million $0.89 45.48 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 13.34 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 4.47% 44.55% 7.64% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avantor beats Talis Biomedical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

