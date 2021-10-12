S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised S4 Capital to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. S4 Capital has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

