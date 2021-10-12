Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $113.37 on Monday. Puma has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

