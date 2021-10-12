Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.37.

PRLD stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,236,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

