Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Prada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.40.

PRDSY stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. Prada has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

