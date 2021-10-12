Zacks: Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce sales of $57.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $49.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $220.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $221.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $269.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.01 million to $275.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $751.52 million, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

