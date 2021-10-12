Barclays Boosts Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on Diageo in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,745.63 ($48.94).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,552.50 ($46.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,539.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,411.98. The company has a market cap of £82.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Insiders acquired a total of 25,701 shares of company stock valued at $90,610,366 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

