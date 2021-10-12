ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONON. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Capital began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of ONON opened at $30.69 on Monday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

