TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TMVWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.85.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

