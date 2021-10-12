Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.88

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.88 ($2.52) and traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.05). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06), with a volume of 177,816 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of £123.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.88.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.