Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $141.10

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.10 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 133.30 ($1.74). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 133.70 ($1.75), with a volume of 552,099 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £703.99 million and a PE ratio of -18.07.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

About Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

