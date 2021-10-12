RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.32.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

