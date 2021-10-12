Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON MUL opened at GBX 293.60 ($3.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90. Mulberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.02. The stock has a market cap of £176.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.