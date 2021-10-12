Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON MUL opened at GBX 293.60 ($3.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90. Mulberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.02. The stock has a market cap of £176.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70.
Mulberry Group Company Profile
