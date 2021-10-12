Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.98 ($56.44).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS opened at €52.22 ($61.44) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €50.40 and a 200 day moving average of €45.67. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1,376.32. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.