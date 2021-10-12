Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €130.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUM. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.17 ($134.31).

ETR:PUM opened at €96.96 ($114.07) on Monday. Puma has a 12-month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12-month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.27.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

