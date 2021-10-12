FY2022 EPS Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Raised by Analyst

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCH. National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

RCH stock opened at C$42.85 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$32.49 and a 1-year high of C$46.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

