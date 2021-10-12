$2.18 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report sales of $2.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.35 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. DURECT has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DURECT by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DURECT by 879.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,747,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 208,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

