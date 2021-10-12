Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $370,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $476,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.