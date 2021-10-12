Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $175.51 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

