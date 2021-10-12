Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $834,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

