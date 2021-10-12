Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Iovance is progressing well with its lead pipeline candidate, lifileucel, a delay in the submission of a BLA with the FDA was a major setback. Non-resolution of the potency assay for lifileucel with the FDA may lead to further delay in the submission of regulatory applications seeking approval. Meanwhile, the company — with no marketed product — does not generate any revenues. It is planning to file a BLA for lifileucel, seeking approval in the melanoma indication in 2022. The approval will be a major boost for the company. Further, data from the company’s ongoing studies have demonstrated encouraging potential of its pipeline candidates across different cancer indications. The stock has underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $539,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

