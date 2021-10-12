Royal Bank of Canada Trims Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Target Price to $463.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $463.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.29.
Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $394.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
