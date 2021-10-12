Royal Bank of Canada Trims Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Target Price to $463.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $463.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.29.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $394.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

