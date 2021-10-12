Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.