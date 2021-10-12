Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given Hold Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $10.88 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

