Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) vs. Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Financial Survey

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Avangrid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avangrid $6.32 billion 3.19 $581.00 million $2.02 25.74

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A Avangrid 10.41% 4.54% 2.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Avangrid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Avangrid 0 3 2 0 2.40

Avangrid has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Avangrid beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities. The Other segment covers miscellaneous corporate revenues including intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

