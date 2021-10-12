Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Get Verastem alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $507.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Verastem by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 195,672 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Verastem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verastem by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after buying an additional 4,335,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 44,696 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.