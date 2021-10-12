Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVGN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 4.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 202,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evogene by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evogene by 250.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 142,954 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 126.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.
