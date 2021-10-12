Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVGN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 4.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 202,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evogene by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evogene by 250.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 142,954 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 126.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

