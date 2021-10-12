Wells Fargo & Company Trims Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Target Price to $145.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.00.

PKG stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

