RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $6.20. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 130,033 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on RCMT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $67.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.65 and a beta of 1.95.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. Equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 120,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

