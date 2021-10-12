RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $6.20. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 130,033 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on RCMT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $67.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.65 and a beta of 1.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 120,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
