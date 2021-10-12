Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $1.66. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 381,804 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 32.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

