Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,939 shares of company stock worth $2,087,178 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

